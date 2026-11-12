Gemini App Available on CarPlay by Apple

A standalone app for Gemini for Apple CarPlay is announced by Google and will be distributed globally starting today. The feature enables you to hold discussions with the AI in the dashboard of your car. Conversations from your iPhone will be synced to CarPlay Gemini, meaning you can keep a discussion going or get a new one going. An example is to ask the AI for a daily brief, and you will receive a personalized answer depending on the information in apps such as Calendar and Gmail.

When driving around, you can ask the AI for a spot that you can easily park in or a restaurant to grab lunch or dinner. To access the standalone app, you need the most recent version of the app for Gemini on the iPhone and then select the Gemini icon on CarPlay to begin conversations and discussions.

Support for voice-based AI conversations was added for CarPlay in iOS 26.4, and AI apps that have the feature distributed will include Anthropic Claude, Copilot by Microsoft, Grok by X, ChatGPT by OpenAI, Perplexity, and more. Support for Siri AI and a standalone Siri App was made available in iOS 27, and Gemini was already accessible in Google Maps on CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay is a software offered by Apple for car manufacturers like Kia, Toyota, Ford, Mercedes, Mazda, and Audi. It is a smart system for vehicles that is interface-free, so you can navigate your way to where you need to go, get Siri Voice Control, Communications by reading messages while not being on your phone, and have split-screen view and widgets for important apps. You can activate CarPlay wirelessly or with a wired connection, and it is compatible with the iPhone 5 or recent models that are on iOS 7.1 or a later version.