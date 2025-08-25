Genuine Parts Distributor and Self Service Repair Program Accessible In Canada

Programs for genuine part distribution and self service repairs are now accessible in Canada.

The self service repair program was started back in 2022, to supply their customers with real parts, manuals and tools for Apple devices like the iPad, Mac, Beats Pill, Studio Display and iPhone. This program was made for people who have experience and knowledge in repairing electronic gadgets.

The Genuine Parts Distributor Program permits repair stores that are not directly associated with Apple to order real parts for Apple devices like batteries and displays with the use of third-party suppliers.

These parts can be bought from MobileSentrix in Canada via the program that was made available in Europe and the United States this year. You can order real Apple parts from stores and be able to fix your Apple device yourself with a manual and tools provided by Apple.