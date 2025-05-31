Genuine Parts Distributor launches in the EU and US

Apple will establish a Genuine Parts Distributor platform in the EU and the US to offer genuine repair parts.

The program will cover those who have not signed up for a direct relationship and provide a way for them to get genuine Apple parts through third-party distributors, namely Mobileparts.shop and MobileSentrix. The companies have stock iPad and iPhone components, including charging ports, cameras, batteries, displays, and SIM card trays for the iPhone X and later models. Parts for the iPad will be available soon.

Apple can now work with customers and repair shops to give them repair manuals, tools, and parts via several programs. The Cupertino-based company now has the Genuine Parts Distributor alongside Independent Repair Provider and Self-Service Repair. Other than that, customers can visit the nearest Apple Authorized Center or Apple Store to get their devices fixed. Apple said the Self-Service Repair scheme will launch in Canada soon.