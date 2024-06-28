Germany payment platforms now support iPhone Tap to Pay

Apple has announced that Tap to Pay will be available on the iPhone in Germany, paving the way for sellers, merchants, and, small businesses to use the Apple device as a terminal for contactless payments.

Retailers can make use of the iPhone’s NFC Chip to accept tap-based methods like Apple Pay, credit card or debit card payments, and more. Tap to Pay is similar to payment systems based on hardware, such as the Square Reader, only no additional hardware is required.

When a consumer purchases a product, a seller that has the Tap to Pay option can receive the payment when the customer brings their iPhone, Apple Watch, credit or debit card, or any digital wallet near the seller’s iPhone, then the payment is processed by the NFC.

SInce its launch in February 2022, Apple has worked on expanding Tap to Pay to other countries. iPhones designed beyond September 2018, from the iPhone XS and any newer model, are eligible to use Tap to Pay.