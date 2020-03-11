Get $150 Off on the new Apple iMac

The new iMac comes with the latest processors, amazing graphics and fast memory. It has the most vibrant retina display. If you want to buy the New Apple iMac, then you should buy it from Amazon. Amazon now offers $150 discount on the new Apple iMac with a 21-inch screen, 3.6GHz core i3, 1 TB storage and 8GB RAM.

The new iMac has some amazing specs. The best feature is the Retina 4K display that gives an incredible 4096×2304 resolution and also has support for 1 billion colours. It also has the FaceTime HD Camera.

The stunning 5-mm-thin design is impressive and makes it look beautiful sitting on the desk. It comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports it also has four USB-3 ports. Now you can connect several devices with your iMac at the same time. The Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i3 Processor gives a fantastic speed. Also, the Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor speeds things up and provides your display even better look.

Amazon always comes with some good Apple product deals. If you buy the new Apple iMac on Amazon, you will save $150. The original price of this product is $1,299, and after the discount on Amazon, you will only have to pay $1,149.