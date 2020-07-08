Get $49 Off on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Amazon has now returned the deal on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging case and is now offering it only for $149.98. It is the lowest price as the original price is $199. It means that you can now save $49.02 with this Amazon deal.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $199.00 $127.32 Buy on Amazon

The Apple AirPods is an amazing product. It comes with the wireless charging case which is compatible with the Qi-compatible charging mat. You can also use the lighting cable to charge the case. The case charges quickly, so you do not have to wait for a long time.

The AirPods is easy to connect with any Apple device. It automatically connects with the iPhone and iPad and is also easy to set up with these devices. The AirPods also have Siri, now you can say Hey Siri and turn on the earbuds. Thanks to the Apple H1 Chip, every feature performs quickly.

Also, the chip ensures that the connection is fast, secure, and does not disconnect. Playing the content or stopping it is easy with a double tap on the AirPods. These are the best earbuds that you can have. It offers quality audio and high-quality voice while you are on a call.

So, what are you waiting for? Go visit Amazon and avail of this offer. Now you can get $49 off instantly on buying these AirPods along with the wireless charging case.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
