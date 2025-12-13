Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card

Customers in the United States who buy an Apple Gift Card and redeem it can get two or three months of Apple Arcade at no cost. Holiday gift card transactions that will be made before January 6 of next year are eligible, and users can enjoy the free subscription to Apple Arcade as long as they redeem the card before January 13th.

The promo is available to returning and new subscribers of Apple Arcade, but it will not be an option for current subscribers of the Apple service. Returning customers are able to get two months free Apple Arcade, while newcomers get three.

A code will be sent by Apple after redeeming the gift card to a user’s Apple Account. It has to have a payment method on file, then after the trial is over, the plan will turn back to $6.99 monthly and automatically charge that amount until the customer opts to cancel it.