Apple

‘Glowtime’ event placeholder added on YouTube

By Samantha Wiley
Glowtime

Apple has put in an event placeholder for the upcoming ‘Glowtime’ event on its official YouTube channel.

Advertisements

Glowtime

‘Glowtime’ will go live on September 9 at 10 am Pacific at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, as well as online. The event will be streamed on the Apple TV app, Apple.com, and its YouTube channel. Users can get notifications by clicking the ‘Notify Me’ button when they visit the channel. In addition, the video site will notify users in their local time so no further time adjustments are needed. Apple’s official website also has the option for adding to the calendar for an app reminder.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut on that day, as well as the AirPods 4 and new Apple Watch models. A new Apple Watch Ultra and SE model are on the horizon, but it’s not clear whether they will be revealed during the ‘Glowtime’ event.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad Mini
6th generation iPad Mini may soon have a replacement
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple finally announces September 9 ‘Glowtime’ event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Mac
16GB memory is the standard in upcoming Macs with M4 chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 launch date tentatively set to September 20
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Tetraprism Telephoto lens arriving on iPhone 16 Pro
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $250 Off
1 Min Read
M4 Macs
M4 Macs being tested ahead of October launch
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 launch date on September 10
1 Min Read
Meta
Meta ditches plans for high-end MR headset
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Marathon Infinity
‘Marathon Infinity’ game collection is free on Mac
1 Min Read
Lost your password?