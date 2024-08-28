‘Glowtime’ event placeholder added on YouTube

Apple has put in an event placeholder for the upcoming ‘Glowtime’ event on its official YouTube channel.

‘Glowtime’ will go live on September 9 at 10 am Pacific at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, as well as online. The event will be streamed on the Apple TV app, Apple.com, and its YouTube channel. Users can get notifications by clicking the ‘Notify Me’ button when they visit the channel. In addition, the video site will notify users in their local time so no further time adjustments are needed. Apple’s official website also has the option for adding to the calendar for an app reminder.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut on that day, as well as the AirPods 4 and new Apple Watch models. A new Apple Watch Ultra and SE model are on the horizon, but it’s not clear whether they will be revealed during the ‘Glowtime’ event.