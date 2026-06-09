Apple

Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC

Before this year’s WWDC taking place today at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has uploaded a short video where Rhea Seehorn, an actress, Zedd, a producer, and Lainey Wilson, a country singer, say “Good Morning” in different ways. Tim Cook concludes it with the statement, “I think I’ll say it the way I always say it.”


Tim Cook will be stepping down as Apple CEO later this year and handing the reins to John Ternus on September 1, meaning that this might be the last event to be run by Tim Cook. He shares that it was the greatest privilege to be bestowed upon him to be the CEO of the company, and said he ‘loves the company with all his heart’ and is really grateful to have been given the chance to work at Apple.

Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC

WWDC 2026 will be taking place today at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time, starting with the keynote where Apple is widely expected to be introducing iOS 27 and the long-awaited revamped version of Siri.


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