Google Gemini to launch alongside Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.4 beta code has revealed that Apple is planning to integrate Google Gemini into the software as an alternative to Apple Intelligence.

Apple mentioned that Apple Intelligence will work with other AI partners, such as Gemini made by Google. Recently, the developer version of iOS 18.4 has shown that a line of code for Google Gemini has been set. The backend update refers to Google and OpenAI instead of Gemini and ChatGPT. The Cupertino-based company said it would be adding Gemini in March last year, but gave no indication as to why it took a year to be added to iOS.

Apple Intelligence will somehow integrate with other systems such as Baidu and Alibaba in China. Siri will first process the request, and then pass it to the integrated service. It’s believed to be a free addition, similar to Apple Intelligence, and won’t be monetized until 2027 or later.

