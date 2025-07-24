Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos

New AI video editing functions will be available within YouTube Shorts and Google Photos.

Advertisements

YouTube Shorts creators can use the Photos app to create images to videos that will be compatible within the platform. Photo to video will be a function within the Photos app to bring everyday objects, group photos, and landscape photos to life. Furthermore, it will have new effects to turn selfies and doodles into videos and images, respectively.

Google Photos will have a Veo 2-powered photo-to-video feature, where users can generate short videos within the Google Photos gallery. Some of the things that will be animated include facial expressions and small animations, among others. Users can test this by going to Google Photos on Android or iOS. In addition, there will be a ‘Remix’ mode to change a photo’s style using AI. All content will have a SynthID digital watermark to separate it from unedited photos.