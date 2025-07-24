Apple

Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos

By Samantha Wiley
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos

New AI video editing functions will be available within YouTube Shorts and Google Photos.

Advertisements

YouTube Shorts creators can use the Photos app to create images to videos that will be compatible within the platform. Photo to video will be a function within the Photos app to bring everyday objects, group photos, and landscape photos to life. Furthermore, it will have new effects to turn selfies and doodles into videos and images, respectively.

Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos

Google Photos will have a Veo 2-powered photo-to-video feature, where users can generate short videos within the Google Photos gallery. Some of the things that will be animated include facial expressions and small animations, among others. Users can test this by going to Google Photos on Android or iOS. In addition, there will be a ‘Remix’ mode to change a photo’s style using AI. All content will have a SynthID digital watermark to separate it from unedited photos.

Advertisements

Latest News
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
Apple Sports Launches in Mexico
1 Min Read
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras
Next iPad Pro to Have Two Front-Facing Cameras
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?