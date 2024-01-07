Grab the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at 24% Off

Charge two devices using a single wall plug and adapter with Apple’s official product. Today, the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The immediate function of the dual adapter is to charge two devices simultaneously via USB C cable. When the two ports are used, a combined 35 watts powers the devices and keeps them juiced up. The adapter is good for Apple products, including the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with the appropriate cable. Folding prongs make the adapter easier to bring whether on vacation or on the road. It’s powerful enough to charge a MacBook Air as well.

Granted, you’ll need to buy the cables separately but you’ll be good to go when you complete the setup. Get the discounted 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter today!