Apple

Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27

A graphic for this year’s WWDC provided by Apple gives us a peek at the interface of the revamped Siri that will be released in iOS 27. The software update will feature a new Siri interface located on the Dynamic Island of the devices you have. When Siri is called, the Dynamic Island will display an ask or search prompt with a cursor that is glowing.


A thin glow will be present on the edges of Dynamic Island when Siri is called upon. Dynamic Island is available for the iPhone 14 Pro and latest devices, and then some aspects of the revamped Siri will be exclusive to newer models such as the iPhone 15 Pro because of compatibility reasons with Apple Intelligence.

Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27

WWDC will take place from June to June 12, during the Annual Developers Conference. Apple is widely expected to reveal iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and iOS 27, along with other things.


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