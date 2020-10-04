Greg Joswiak Assumes Worldwide Marketing Exec Role

Apple has recently updated its executive leadership page to include Greg Joswiak, who will be taking over as Worldwide Marketing Senior Vice President. Phil Schiller has moved and now has the title of ‘Apple Fellow’.

In August, the passing of the baton was announced but there was no timeline stated. Phil Schiller is no longer in charge of marketing decisions but will continue to lead Apple and App Store events. Schiller mentioned that he needed more time for friends, personal projects and family.

Joswiak is now responsible for international marketing, enterprise, education, business management, market research, developer relations and product management and marketing. He will be reporting directly to Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

Before assuming the mantle of VP of worldwide marketing, Joswiak served as VP of worldwide product marketing and worked at Apple for more than 30 years. On the leadership page it’s said that Joswiak played an important role in the development and launch of the iPhone and iPod.