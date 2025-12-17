Halfbrick Releases Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen On Apple Platforms

Halfbrick, a famous game developer, released a game called Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen this week. The adventure game for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone is made for adults and children alike who are fans of the animated show. The characters in the game consists of the original cast of the TV series reprising their roles. It features Bluey, her parents, and her sister, Bingo.

The game was based on the episodes Dragon and Escape from the series, where the drawings of Bingo and Bluey spring to life. The art style of the game uses the style from the original universe of Bluey while still making a gaming experience that is unique. It can be downloaded for free from Apple’s App Store, and you can get the full game for $14.99. As of now, the game is exclusive to Apple platforms and will branch out to other platforms and consoles eventually.