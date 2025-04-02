Apple

Health app revamp expected in iOS 19.4

By Samantha Wiley
Health App

Apple is planning a major refresh of its Health app in line with the release of iOS 19.4.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple might have a new health coaching feature for the app and it will be powered by AI. The feature will have personalized health recommendations per user. In addition, the app will have videos made by health experts that provide helpful information to the user, and it will contain recommendations for lifestyle improvements. The analyst cited an example where a video could tell the user about heart disease risks when there’s a history of poor heart rate. He noted that the feature could be integrated into Apple’s Health+ service.

iOS 19.4’s Health app is also expected to feature food tracking, and it’s believed to compete directly with MyFitnessPal, as per Gurman. An AI-powered coaching feature can provide fitness tips to improve workout techniques, for example.

