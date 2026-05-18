Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries

The Hearing Aid feature for the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 has expanded to Czechia, Italy, and Romania today. The option for Hearing Aid can be used as an alternative to the normal set of hearing aids, allowing the earbuds to minimize moderate to mild hearing loss as it adjusts the sound and voices around you for better hearing.

Loud Sound Reduction is a feature that protects the user and their hearing from their environment by reducing high-decibel sound with the Adaptive and Transparency modes. The Hearing Aid Capabilities for the earbuds are available for devices that are on iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 or recent versions. They can also take a hearing test.

Users in Israel are able to receive alerts for hypertension or chronic high blood pressure available for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 or later models.