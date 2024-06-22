‘Help Me Choose’ Site launched to help Apple users find the ideal Mac

Apple has launched a new section on its website created to help probable customers find the best possible Mac. As its name suggests, the website “Help me choose” aims to guide people looking to buy the Apple device. It asks a set of questions and based on the responses, would then recommend a Mac that is most suited for the user.

The questions range from the purpose of use for the Mac, day-to-day needs, creative aspirations, budget, peripherals, and portability.

After taking all the factors into consideration, the algorithm will suggest a Mac, and will not only show base configurations but also upgrade options to storage and memory that can be of use, giving the user more options if the budget is flexible.

Apple’s Help Me Choose site can be found below the Mac Section of the official website. Head over to the “Compare” or “Shop Mac” option and then go to “Shopping Guides” then fill out the questions and find the Mac that best suits you.