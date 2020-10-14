‘Hi, Speed’ product videos and keynote now watchable on Apple website

The recently-concluded Apple October event, ‘Hi, Speed’ is now available to rewatch on Apple’s official YouTube channel and website.

Steve Jobs, Apple CEO has announced four new iPhone 12 models- the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. A few other products, such as the 20W USB C adapter and HomePod mini were also revealed.

This marks the third major event Apple has had after the June and September event. The Cupertino-based company live-streamed it on the official website and YouTube, as is the recent presentation.

Those who want to listen or watch the keynote can also download it on Apple Podcasts, available in HD video version or audio-only.

The videos uploaded on YouTube and Apple’s official website shows the iPhone 12 in action, the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple event in ’51 seconds’, the HomePod mini and the ‘Hi, Speed’ event, which is about an hour long.