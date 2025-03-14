Apple

High-End Mac Studio product hit with delivery delays

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Studio

Apple’s maxed-out Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra, 512GB RAM, and 16TB storage comes with delayed shipping.

Customers can order the newest Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra and M4 Max chip and have it delivered, but the problem seems to be with the $14,099 configuration. While the device won’t arrive until the end of March, it’s the 512GB RAM upgrade that slows down assembly. At the moment, going for the 512GB RAM will result in a 2-3 week wait time. Other lower configurations have regular shipping times and delivery.

Mac Studio

Apple debuted the new Mac Studio in March, highlighting its features such as the M3 Ultra and M4 Max chip, Thunderbolt 5 support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple Intelligence. The device can be connected on up to eight 8K displays, an improvement from the previous six 6K displays. Prices for the Mac Studio start at $1,999.

