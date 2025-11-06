Apple

Home App Requirement Moved Until February Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Support for past versions of Apple Home will be stopped by Apple on the 10th of February next year. The company announced in the past that older structures will no longer be supported by the fall of this year. Users will have to move to the new HomeKit structure by next year if they want to avoid interruptions for automations and accessories.


HomeKit was updated in 2023 along with iOS 16.4. When the company ends support for older architecture, they likewise break support for Home apps on gadgets that run on older versions of Apple’s operating systems like tvOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, iOS , macOS, will be the minimum to be compatible with the revamped home app.

You can install the updates of the Home App by pressing the More button, selecting Home Settings, and then selecting Software Update. Apple states that if users do not manually install the update, it can be updated to the latest version automatically.


