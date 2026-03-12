Home Hub Made by Apple Delayed To Later This Year

Kosutami, a prototype collector and leaker claims that the smart-home hub made by Apple may be introduced in the fall of this year, meaning that it will see a release from September to December. The company for the longest time has been rumored to be creating a smart home hub device.

The product is anticipated to have a front-facing camera, 7-inch display, and may have 2 different versions, where one can be mounted to a wall while the other features a base speaker similar to the HomePod mini. Sensors will be built-in to identify when someone is close to the home hub, and the content displayed would be changed based on the person present.

The price could be set at about $350. The home hub was initially reported to roll out early last year but got hit with delays in Apple Intelligence pushing it early this year, then has been pushed again to later this year. The fall release could coincide with the release of the iPhone fold and iPhone 18 Pro models.