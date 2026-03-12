Apple

Home Hub Made by Apple Delayed To Later This Year

By Samantha Wiley
Home Hub Made by Apple Delayed To Later This Year

Kosutami, a prototype collector and leaker claims that the smart-home hub made by Apple may be introduced in the fall of this year, meaning that it will see a release from September to December. The company for the longest time has been rumored to be creating a smart home hub device.


The product is anticipated to have a front-facing camera, 7-inch display, and may have 2 different versions, where one can be mounted to a wall while the other features a base speaker similar to the HomePod mini. Sensors will be built-in to identify when someone is close to the home hub, and the content displayed would be changed based on the person present.

Home Hub Made by Apple Delayed To Later This Year

The price could be set at about $350. The home hub was initially reported to roll out early last year but got hit with delays in Apple Intelligence pushing it early this year, then has been pushed again to later this year. The fall release could coincide with the release of the iPhone fold and iPhone 18 Pro models.


Latest News
AirPods 4 is $60 Off
AirPods 4 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Ultra Products Potentially Rolling Out This Year
Ultra Products Potentially Rolling Out This Year
1 Min Read
Three New Executives Added To Apple Leadership Page
Three New Executives Added To Apple Leadership Page
1 Min Read
Gen Z Catches Weird Apple TikTok Videos
Gen Z Catches Weird Apple TikTok Videos
1 Min Read
Get Up to $100 off on M4 iPad Air
Get Up to $100 off on M4 iPad Air
1 Min Read
15 Products Discontinued by Apple
15 Products Discontinued by Apple
1 Min Read
Benchmark Results For iPhone 17e Revealed
Benchmark Results For iPhone 17e Revealed
1 Min Read
4-pack AirTag is $35 Off
4-pack AirTag is $35 Off
1 Min Read
New iPad with Apple Intelligence a No-Show Yet
New iPad with Apple Intelligence a No-Show Yet
1 Min Read
M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge
M5 Max MacBook Pro Model Benchmark Results Emerge
1 Min Read
Sydney Opera House and Apple Partner Up
Sydney Opera House and Apple Partner Up
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB/512GB Is $300 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB/512GB Is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?