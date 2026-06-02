Apple

HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent

The new HomePod Mini and 4K Apple TV are almost ready for release. Apple has been holding off on releasing the devices until the revamped Siri is available. The long-awaited Siri is anticipated to be released in iOS 27, macOS 26, and iPadOS 27 during this year’s WWDC.


The last Apple TV 4K we have was released back in October 2022, with the HomePod Mini introduced two years before that. The updates for the devices are long due with newer chips for support for the revamped Siri.

HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent

Apple is anticipated to be revamping the HomePod and launching a smart home hub in 2026, with the devices being held back due to the revamped Siri not being released yet. The HomePod Mini will be using the S9 chip, or a more recent one, with the TV using an A17 Pro chip and the N1 chip for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7.


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