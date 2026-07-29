Apple

HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent

A new HomePod Mini and Apple TV release is imminent, with a slated release this fall featuring processors that bring Siri AI support. The HomePod Mini is rumored to be powered by the S9 chip or newer from the Apple Watch, while the Apple TV is going to feature the A17 Pro chip.


No significant changes in design will be coming to the devices, but the new Apple TV could come with a revamped Siri Remote. The HomePod Mini was released in October 2020, and the Apple TV was released in October 2022, so an update is long due for the devices.

HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent

The revamped Siri is available in betas for visionOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27, and iOS 27 and is going to be available for the entire world sometime in September, making the new Siri AI accessible to everyone who is able to update up to the most recent version.


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