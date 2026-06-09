How Apple Brought the Ancient Creatures to Life in Prehistoric Planet

Much original content can be found on AppleTV, the streaming service offered by Apple. The series Prehistoric Planet shows us ancient wildlife, with the show making its debut 4 years ago. The most recent season premiered in November 2025, titled “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age”.

The film was made possible through many techniques that are traditional in filmmaking, merged with technology. Users can now watch the ancient earth inhabitants on their screens worldwide, with the soundtrack being a significant aspect of the series to recreate sounds made by prehistoric animals and dinosaurs.

To show us the size and scales of the creatures, a wall of double basses and cellos formed in a semi-circle was done to give that sound and rumbly feeling that the mammoths brought in.

Season 3 of the series is available to watch on Apple TV, with a fourth season not announced yet.