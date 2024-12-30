‘Hysterical’ is the Apple Podcasts show of the year for 2024

Apple Podcasts highlighted the podcast series ‘Hysterical’ as its 2024 Show of the Year.

‘Hysterical’ debuted in July 2024 and became the number 1 in ‘Top Shows’ chart, and gained momentum from then on. The series was the 9th most popular new show and a 7-part series produced by Pineapple Street Studios and Wondery. The podcast delved on the mysterious illness afflicting New York high school girls, which the media called ‘Havana syndrome’. Dan Taberski, the podcast creator, went on to explore the Havana syndrome and drew parallels to the illness that affected CIA agents and diplomats, with the question of ‘what if it’s a hysterical illness?’

Chief content officer of Wondery Marshall Lewy said that they were excited about ‘Hysterical’ being chosen as Show of the Year, and how Dan is a ‘breakthrough storyteller and true podcast auteur. All episodes of the series can be listened to on Apple Podcasts.