iCloud the most popular US subscription in Apple subscription services

A new report from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners claims that the iCloud service is the most popular service within the Apple ecosystem in the US.
Figures show that around two-thirds of US Apple customers are also subscribers to the iCloud storage service, gaining the lead compared to Apple TV+, AppleCare, and Apple Music when it comes to user adoption. Apple TV+ and Apple Music have modest penetration rates at 32% and 42%, respectively, while AppleCare only accounted for 17% of iPhone customers. The probable reason why iCloud is popular is because of less stiff competition and the fact that the service is ingrained in Apple devices.
iCloud storage starts at $0.99 monthly for 50GB, while the 200GB plan and 2TB plans are $2.99 monthly and $9.99 monthly, respectively. It’s worth noting that the service supports bundled plans with other Apple services via the Apple One package.