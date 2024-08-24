Apple

iCloud the most popular US subscription in Apple subscription services

By Samantha Wiley
iCloud

A new report from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners claims that the iCloud service is the most popular service within the Apple ecosystem in the US.

Figures show that around two-thirds of US Apple customers are also subscribers to the iCloud storage service, gaining the lead compared to Apple TV+, AppleCare, and Apple Music when it comes to user adoption. Apple TV+ and Apple Music have modest penetration rates at 32% and 42%, respectively, while AppleCare only accounted for 17% of iPhone customers. The probable reason why iCloud is popular is because of less stiff competition and the fact that the service is ingrained in Apple devices.

iCloud

iCloud storage starts at $0.99 monthly for 50GB, while the 200GB plan and 2TB plans are $2.99 monthly and $9.99 monthly, respectively. It’s worth noting that the service supports bundled plans with other Apple services via the Apple One package.

