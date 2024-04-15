iGBA game boy emulator exits App Store

Game Boy emulator app iGBA has been removed from the App Store due to copyright violations and spam.

Apple announced the removal of the app from the platform as it apparently violated section 5.2 and section 4.3, copyright and spam, respectively. No other details have been given. iGBA is a clone of the open-source GBA4iOS, developed by Riley Testrut and climbed the charts of the App Store after being released. Complaints from social media revealed that iGBA was apparently a rip-off with ads. Testut posted on X and said that Apple approved a ‘knock-off’ and mentioned that he did not allow this to happen.

Apple did not comment further on the ban, and it’s not clear if the action was based on the fact that the app was a ripoff. iGBA is an emulator that lets users play Game Boy games through a ROM downloaded on the internet.