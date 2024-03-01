iMac with M3 chip appears on refurbished section

Apple has begun selling the iMac with an M3 chip as a refurbished option in the US.

Apple’s certified refurbished store has the iMac with M3 chip in stock, the first time since the product was announced in October. Refurbished iMac prices are slashed by around 15% compared to their brand-new counterparts, with prices starting at $1,099. Those interested can choose different color options and configurations as they need. The iMac with M3 will come with the usual accessories, including a Magic Mouse, USB-C to Lightning cable, cord, power adapter, and Magic Keyboard.

Apple refurbished Macs are put through full functionality testing and thorough cleaning process and inspection. Each product is covered by the one-year limited warranty with an option to get AppleCare+ coverage. Refurbished is a good way to save money and still experience the M3 chip. The MacBook Pro with M3 chip has arrived in the refurbished category as well.