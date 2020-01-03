Imagination technologies ink new license deal with Apple

Imagination Technologies recently announced that Apple has replaced the British chipmaker’s contract for intellectual property access in exchange for licensing fees.

The UK firm mentioned in a post on its website that the renewal will provide Apple a wider range of intellectual property. This marks a change of relationship between the two- in 2017, Apple mentioned that it will stop using Imagination Technologies’ graphics for iOS.

Imagination’s shares fell by as much as 60% when the news came out. Moreover, the company criticized Apple publicly and said Apple would be hard-pressed not to violate its IP, confidential information and patents.

After a dispute involving Imagination’s claim of unauthorized IP use and a lower royalty rate invoked by Apple, Imagination lost about 70% of its value. After a successful return to profitability and restructure, the company was sold to Canyon Bridge, an equity firm in November of 2017.