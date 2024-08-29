Apple

Immersive series ‘Elevated’ arriving on Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

A new immersive video for the Apple Vision Pro is set to arrive on September 6.

Apple announced its newest addition to the immersive video series with teaser content- the new 3D experience is titled ‘Elevated’ and is shown in the video section for the mixed reality headset. ‘Elevated’ was originally revealed in July but the Cupertino-based company has not had a set date on when it will go live during that time. The aerial travel video, according to Apple, ‘whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights’, and will have waterfalls and volcanoes in Hawaii, among others.

Apple Vision Pro

‘Elevated’ will first take place in Hawaii, with the second episode set in New England. New immersive videos are being introduced on a regular basis throughout this year. Vision Pro users can look forward to watching on the Apple TV app in the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Canada, and Australia.

