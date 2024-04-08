Apple

Immersive video Dinosaurs arriving on Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

A second short film of the ‘Prehistoric Planet Immersive’ will arrive on the Apple Vision Pro starting April 19.

Advertisements

Immersive Video experiences launched in February for the Vision Pro. The 180-degree 3D videos are captured in 8K and are different from Spatial Videos and 3D movies made using the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. One of the immersive videos comes from ‘Prehistoric Planet’, featuring a T-Rex and pterosaurs along an ocean coast. The new content will feature a group of baby triceratops bonding with family in the forest. A short trailer video is available to watch on the Vision Pro TV app.

Vision Pro

A notable immersive video is the highlight reel for the 2023 Major League Soccer, as well as others like Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Wild Life, Adventure, and Encounter Dinosaurs. The original Prehistoric Planet content is available to watch with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Advertisements

