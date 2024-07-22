Apple

Immersive videos to debut on Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The upcoming first appearance of several videos for immersive experiences created for the Apple Vision Pro will be made available starting this week, according to Apple.

“Boundless” has recently premiered, featuring once in a lifetime journeys beginning on a hot air balloon in a ride overlooking the Turkiye region, Cappadocia. The second episode titled “Arctic Surfing” is set to be released in fall this year.

Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro is receiving a new segment of a nature documentary called “Wild Life” giving watchers a close-up view of some of the world’s charismatic animals, with the latest episode showing Sheldrick Wildlife Trust where orphaned elephants are looked after, followed by a next episode set in the Bahamas about a group of divers.

Apple will premiere the first episode of an aerial travel series with the title “Elevated” on September. Later this year, Apple will be introducing an alluring performance from The Weeknd, and a short film titled “Submerged” in a World War II setting, where sailors try to survive torpedoes, a NBA All-Star 2024 behind-the-scenes, and more content to see in the Apple Immersive videos.

