Apple

Important Apple Files Found on Dark Web

By Samantha Wiley
Important Apple Files Found on Dark Web

One of Apple’s significant partners for manufacturing located in India has confirmed that they came under fire from a cyberattack that led to important documents of Apple being lost and leaked on the Dark Web.


World Leaks, a ransom group, has stolen and distributed 200,000 files that belonged to both Tesla and Apple. The company has not yet spoken on this, but a familiar source reports that Apple is conducting an investigation into the breach with analysis. The files reportedly feature specification and component design papers like the Apple 52-page document that has their quality inspection standards and proprietary markings for circuit board components for iPhones.

Important Apple Files Found on Dark Web

Tata is growing to be one of Apple’s key partners in manufacturing based outside of China, with the breach pushing them one step back. The factory is facing a health probe after an accusation of contaminating farmlands close to one of its plants for the iPhone.


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