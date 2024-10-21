Apple

Independent media app exits Russia App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has removed an independent media app in the App Store in Russia following a report from the local government claiming it contains ‘undesirable content’.

The Current Time app has exited the App Store- it’s an independent media website and service by the Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty. The Russian media agency, Roskomnadzor, insisted that the app not be available in the region’s App Store and said the app had illegal content and materials from an ‘undesirable organization’. RFE/RL is an independent company and funded by the US Agency for Global Media, which sets up TV and radio broadcasting platforms in countries with restricted media reporting.

Current Time broadcasts were suspended in the region after the government enforced its federal tax service and threatened to shut down the organization. Once done, the local government completely removed the content from being distributed by taking the app offline.

