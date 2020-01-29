India online Apple Store to launch Q3 2020

Apple is planning to launch an Apple Store online for Indian customers. The portal will sell iPhones, Macs, and iPads among others starting Q3 of 2020.

The Cupertino-based company admits that the rollout has taken longer than expected. Initially, Apple wanted to open the online store Q1 of 2020 and was reportedly ‘eager’ to sell to the country, but logistics had been the problem. This setback has pushed the date to the third quarter this year.

India online Apple Store

Tim Cook, Apple CEO is expected to go to India when the company is ready to start its online shop. Currently, Apple devices are being sold through third parties due to Apple not having permission. In August last year, the country eased upon its foreign investment regulations and allowed Apple to sell its goods through online and first-party stores.

It’s reported that Apple is working to open shop in Mumbai and other regions in India.