Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+

By Samantha Wiley
Apple announced the release of coverage for AppleCare+ in Indonesia, enabling technical support and hardware protection to consumers across Indonesia. The majority of Apple products have a limited one-year warranty covering defects in manufacturing and hardware failures.


Indonesia getting AppleCare+ also extends the company’s repair and support coverage through their network of Service Providers that are Apple Authorized. Consumers can use in-store or mail-in repairs for products that are supported, and users of the Mac are also qualified for service onsite.

You can purchase AppleCare Protection Plan Coverage when you order an eligible device within 12 months of purchase. Indonesian consumers can learn more about their options in AppleCare+ by going to the regional webpage AppleCare+. Global repair coverage enables consumers abroad to get service via the international network of the company, but it’s subject to service and local parts availability.


