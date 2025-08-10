Apple

Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features

By Samantha Wiley
Instagram social media platform has announced multiple new features for its app to help users bond with their friends better. As its name suggests, “Reposts” will let people repost Instagram posts and reels. This will make it easier for people to share their likes and interests with their own circle. It can be found in the profile page under the Reposts tab, and will be shared with followers and friends. 

Instagram is also adding a Friends tab in Reels, where people can locate reels that their followers and friends have reacted to. This is located at the Friends tab on top of the interface for Instagram Reels.

They will also be adding a location map feature called “Instagram Map” which looks like the map feature found in Snapchat. Users can share the most recent location they were at among their followers and friends, and this is an optional feature and can be set to be shared only with particular users.

