Instant Transfer Fee on Apple Cash to Go Up

By Samantha Wiley
Users of Apple Cash are notified that the fee for the feature Instant Transfer will be increasing next month. The option will be priced at 1.7% of the amount of the transaction you will be making having a $0.25 minimum up to $25 maximum.


Instant Transfer is an option in Apple Cash that enables you to transfer funds from Apple Cash to your bank minus the waiting period. As of now, the fee to deposit money is 1.5% of the amount of the transaction. For instance, a $1000 deposit will require a $15 fee, which would then be $17 by February 18th once the fee increase takes effect.

You can transfer money from your Apple Cash to your bank account by selecting the Apple Cash card found in the Wallet app, selecting the three-dot button to view more options and then choosing the option to Transfer to Bank. The feature remains to be exclusive to users in the United States.


