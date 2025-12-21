Internal Kernel Debug Kit from Apple Reveals Tests for a MacBook with A15 Chip

A kernel debug kit inside Apple hints that the company has run some tests for a MacBook powered by an A15 chip, as well as a separate entry for an A18 Pro chip for a MacBook. This information came from the files leaked from an internal kernel bug used by engineers at Apple. It was accidentally released on their website, then pulled out quickly after the information got out.

In the entries related to Macs, a line describes a MacBook unreleased powered by an A15 chip found under a project with the label “mac14p” and the corresponding codename of J267. Found in the same dataset was a MacBook powered by an A18 Pro chip with the codename of J700 as its identifier.

It is not likely the company would be launching a MacBook equipped with an A15 Bionic chip next year when 5 years have passed since the chip was released. The more likely release could be a MacBook with the A18 Pro chip being more aligned with the company’s current chip selection with higher capabilities and for future proofing.