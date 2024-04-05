Invitation emails sent to WWDC 2024 guests

Apple has begun sending emails to developers who will be attending this year’s WWDC event.

Advertisements

Several people have taken to social media to show their email invitations and the content within. Apple said that WWDC 2024 will have ‘exciting new programming’, ‘special activities’, and ‘an opportunity to meet with Apple experts’, among others. Apple will be having a keynote event on June 10 for select developers and students on a pre-recorded viewing of new software updates. A reception will be held the day before for picking up badges.

The Worldwide Developer Conference is set to go live from June 10 through 14. Apple shifted to online events since the pandemic, which means those interested can watch through their devices on the official Apple YouTube channel, Apple.com, and others. The invitations are sent to Apple Developer Enterprise, Entrepreneur Camp, Swift Student Challenge, and Apple Developer Program members and winners.