Apple

Invitation emails sent to WWDC 2024 guests

By Samantha Wiley
WWDC 2024

Apple has begun sending emails to developers who will be attending this year’s WWDC event.

Advertisements

Several people have taken to social media to show their email invitations and the content within. Apple said that WWDC 2024 will have ‘exciting new programming’, ‘special activities’, and ‘an opportunity to meet with Apple experts’, among others. Apple will be having a keynote event on June 10 for select developers and students on a pre-recorded viewing of new software updates. A reception will be held the day before for picking up badges.

WWDC 2024

The Worldwide Developer Conference is set to go live from June 10 through 14. Apple shifted to online events since the pandemic, which means those interested can watch through their devices on the official Apple YouTube channel, Apple.com, and others. The invitations are sent to Apple Developer Enterprise, Entrepreneur Camp, Swift Student Challenge, and Apple Developer Program members and winners.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air with M1 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads keep being delayed
1 Min Read
Apple
Taiwan earthquake slows Apple production line
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iWork Apps
iWork apps gets update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
New AirPods Max firmware launches
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4
New Beats Solo 4 seen in FCC filing
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 6 is $115 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Savings
Apple Savings interest rate to decrease to 4.4% APY
1 Min Read
Google
Court orders Google to delete data collected from Chrome Incognito
1 Min Read
AirPods
Budget-Priced AirPods to launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air 5 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?