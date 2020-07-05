iOS 14 App reads clipboard is a bug, says LinkedIn

The latest release of the iOS i.e., iOS 14 has a new feature that alerts the users whenever an app reads or access the clipboard content. Several apps have been caught in the act of clipboard snooping.

One of the most famous apps is the LinkedIn App that has been reading the user’s clipboard content on every keystroke. Several iPhone users have now complied that the app copies the contents of the clipboard and iOS now allows the users to see each text copied and pasted.

A Twitter User with @DonCubed complained saying:

“LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke.”

LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification.



I’m on an IPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro.



Tik tok just got called out for this exact reason. pic.twitter.com/l6NIT8ixEF — Don 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 urspace.io (@DonCubed) July 2, 2020

In a reply to this tweet, Erran Berger who is VP Engineering, Consumer Products, tweeted:

“We’ve traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box.”

He also added that LinkedIn doesn’t send or store the contents of the clipboard. Also in the statement to ZDNet, LinkedIn said that this behavior of copying the content is a bug and it will be soon fixed.

Several other apps have been caught doing the same. These apps include TokTok, AccuWeather, Starbucks, Twitter, Overstock, and others. Now with the release of iOS 14, no app can access the clipboard without notifying the users.