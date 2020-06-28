iOS 14 now lets you add captions to photos

iOS 14 Now Lets You Add Captions to Photos

Apple announced the iOS 14 during WWDC and it has several features that will amaze the iOS users. One of the features that Apple adds to the iOS 14 Photos App is the Captions that the users can add to the images from the iPhone.

Mac had an option to add captions to the photos using the description field but not directly. The iPhone did not have any methods of adding captions to the photos. Now with the new iOS 14 adding captions is easy and it is something that the users have been waiting for a long time now.

Photo captions on iOS 14

If the users enable the iCloud Photo Library the caption will sync across all the iOS devices. Also, Apple has now named the descriptions field of the photos in macOS Big Sur as Captions

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.