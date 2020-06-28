iOS 14 now lets you add captions to photos

Apple announced the iOS 14 during WWDC and it has several features that will amaze the iOS users. One of the features that Apple adds to the iOS 14 Photos App is the Captions that the users can add to the images from the iPhone.

Mac had an option to add captions to the photos using the description field but not directly. The iPhone did not have any methods of adding captions to the photos. Now with the new iOS 14 adding captions is easy and it is something that the users have been waiting for a long time now.

If the users enable the iCloud Photo Library the caption will sync across all the iOS devices. Also, Apple has now named the descriptions field of the photos in macOS Big Sur as Captions