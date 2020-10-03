iOS 14.2 Beta gains annual spend feature on Apple Card

Apple Card owners will have the ability to look at how much they’ve spent in a yearly basis.

The latest iOS 14.2 beta has gained a new Apple Card feature called yearly spend activity. This allows cardholders to see how much they’ve spent for the current year.

Before this spend history was restricted to monthly and weekly summaries. In iOS 14.2 beta, the annual spend can be viewed by going to the Wallet app, choosing Apple Card and then to the Activity bars just right below Card Balance.

In the annual summary there’s also a statistic for how much Daily Cash was earned for the current year.

iOS users can apply for an Apple Card by going to their iPhone’s Wallet app, going to the ‘plus’ sign at the top right area and following the directions. After a few minutes, the app will tell you if you’ve been approved.

The generated virtual card may be used immediately.