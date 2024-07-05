iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out

Apple has launched the second public betas of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, with the update rolled out 2 weeks after the developer beta for the iOS and iPadOS 17.6.

Beta testers can access the public beta update by booting up the Settings app, then heading to Software Update, and selecting the “Beta Updates” menu to access the beta. Testers first have to sign up on the beta testing Apple website to access the beta.

The iOS 17 features promised by Apple have been integrated into previous updates so it is unclear what will be added to the upcoming iOS 17.6 update with no new features found in the developer betas. iOS 17.6 presumably includes improvements and bug fixes, with Apple now carrying on to the iOS 18.

Apple has also rolled out the second public beta of the tvOS 17.6 and watchOS 10.6 updates.