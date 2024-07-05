Apple

iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out

Apple has launched the second public betas of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, with the update rolled out 2 weeks after the developer beta for the iOS and iPadOS 17.6.

Advertisements

Beta testers can access the public beta update by booting up the Settings app, then heading to Software Update, and selecting the “Beta Updates” menu to access the beta. Testers first have to sign up on the beta testing Apple website to access the beta.

iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out

The iOS 17 features promised by Apple have been integrated into previous updates so it is unclear what will be added to the upcoming iOS 17.6 update with no new features found in the developer betas. iOS 17.6 presumably includes improvements and bug fixes, with Apple now carrying on to the iOS 18.

Apple has also rolled out the second public beta of the tvOS 17.6 and watchOS 10.6 updates.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!
1 Min Read
NFC Tap Tech
Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Netflix
Basic ad-free subscription by Netflix to be discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school promo launches in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup will have the A18 chip
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7 now Playable on Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games Store and Fortnite nearing EU launch in iOS
1 Min Read
Apple
Original AirPods, HomePod and iPhone X added to vintage list
1 Min Read
Apple smartphones
“M14” Samsung OLED panels to be adopted by Apple smartphones
1 Min Read
Anker eufy Security Card
The Anker eufy Security Card is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?