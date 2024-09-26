Apple

iOS 18.1 second public beta launches

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.1

Apple recently released the second iteration of macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 public betas for testing ahead of its public launch.

Public beta testers can download macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 through the beta testing program- simply head over to the device’s Settings, then Software Update, and choose the ‘Public Beta’ option. Apple also released tvOS 18.1 and watchOS 11.1 beta for the same reason. Those interested can go into the Settings app, then under Software Update enable Public Beta.

iOS 18.1

The three major software will debut the much-awaited Apple Intelligence, although not to its full extent and features. The beta versions contain smart replies, AI Focus modes, summaries, Siri updates, and Writing Tools. An iPhone 16, M-series iPad or Mac, and iPhone 15 Pro are required to update to the beta version. Official release notes can be found on their respective Apple pages.

Lost your password?