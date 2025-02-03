iOS 18.3 launched

Apple launched the iPadOS 18.3 and iOS 18.3, six weeks following the release of iPadOS and iOS 18.2 software that was rolled out last year. The new release included big updates for the iPad and iOS 18, and can be installed OTA on eligible gadgets when you go to System Settings, then General, then Software Update. iPadOS 17.7.4 was also launched for devices that are no longer eligible for the iPadOS 18.

iOS 18.3 implements support for Visual Intelligence when you add events on your calendar and wish to identify plants or animals, and removes news and entertainment summaries for the Apple Intelligence feature primarily because of the backlash they faced when the notifications started making false headlines on news reports. With the update, Apple Intelligence summaries are now shown in italics.

Bug fixes were also made, as well as changes to the Calculator. More information on Apple release notes can be found on their support website. It is anticipated that the iOS 18.4 beta is next and will have new features for Siri.