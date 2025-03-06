iOS 18.4 Beta launches for iPhone 16e and iPhone 12

Apple recently released iOS 18.4 second beta to developers to use for iPhone 12 devices and the iPhone 16e.

The first batch of iPadOS 18.4 and iOS 18.4 beta caused issues with devices, with some getting stuck on the boot-up screen. The Cupertino-based company promptly pulled the software off the shelves to prevent further bricking. With the release of iOS 18.4 second beta it’s safe to say that a fix has been added. The list of affected devices include the M2 iPad Air, the 4th generation iPad Air, the iPad 8, and the iPhone 12 lineup. The same thing happened for the Series 6 and watchOS 11.4 Apple also pulled the software from public view, and released watchOS 11.4 second beta for the fix.

iPhone 16e users can get the iOS 18.4 beta software as well, while the first beta version is unavailable.