Apple

iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 second beta goes live

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.5

Apple made its second beta for iOS 18.5 go live to developers for testing purposes.

The second iPadOS and iOS 18.5 beta came two weeks after the first beta debuted. Apple normally launches beta versions of software to test out the operating system and check for bug fixes and improvements. It’s worth noting that since this is a beta, it’s not recommended for main devices or those who use their iPads and iPhones every day. They’re minor updates and contain only few design changes, such as making AppleCare information easy to find, a contact photo removal option, and the option to revert to the previous Mail design. It’s likely that there are bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

iOS 18.5

Registered developers can update compatible devices to iPadOS 18.5 and iOS 18.5 beta through the Settings app. Apple is set to introduce iPadOS 19 and iOS 19 during this year’s WWDC.

