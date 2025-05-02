Apple

iOS 18.5 fourth beta debuts

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.5

Apple has released its fourth beta version of iOS 18.5 to developers and testers.

The fourth seed of iOS 18.5 is now available to download and launched in the same timeframe as watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5. It came a week after Apple made the third beta version public. However, those who want to try it will need to register on the official Apple page as a developer and have an active Apple ID account. It’s worth noting that iPadOS 18.5 is in the same testing phase, with Apple having released the fourth beta of iPadOS 18.5.

iOS 18.5

Both iPadOS 18.5 and iOS 18.5 fourth beta are considered minor updates, with design changes here and there. It’s now easier to find AppleCare information, among other things. Apple will be launching iPadOS 19 and iOS 19, with a first peek at the software during WWDC 2025.

TAGGED: ,
